Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New $343,000 Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 44.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Constellation Brands by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $810,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in Constellation Brands by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

STZ traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,316. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -698.03%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.