Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New $343,000 Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 44.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Constellation Brands by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $810,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in Constellation Brands by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.58.
Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.1 %
Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Constellation Brands Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -698.03%.
Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands
In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.
Constellation Brands Profile
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Constellation Brands (STZ)
- Doximity is an Overlooked Medical Ecosystem AI Play
- Key Terms You Need to Know When Trading Low-Float Stocks
- 2 Cheap Stocks And 1 Cheap Sector The Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Reasons Royal Caribbean Stock Can Keep Floating Higher
- Can IonQ Be the Leader in Quantum Computing as a Service?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.