Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Raises Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 142.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.11. 593,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,397,939. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.24. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

