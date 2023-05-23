Associated Banc Corp Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 181,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthSpring Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $400.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.58. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $403.46.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

