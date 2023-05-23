Associated Banc Corp Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $134.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZBH. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.