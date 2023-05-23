Associated Banc Corp Has $4.55 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MDY stock opened at $448.63 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $499.48. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.36.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

