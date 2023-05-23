Associated Banc Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Resource Planning Group purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,473,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $131.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.06. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $138.74.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.