Astar Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.12 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last week, Astar has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Astar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges. Astar has a market cap of $82.33 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Astar Token Profile

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,915,282,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official website is astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

