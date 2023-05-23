Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) and Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Head to Head Contrast

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) and Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.1% of Martin Marietta Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Martin Marietta Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and Martin Marietta Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Martin Marietta Materials $6.16 billion 4.08 $866.80 million $15.49 26.21

Dividends

Martin Marietta Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Solutions.

Atlas Energy Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Martin Marietta Materials pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Martin Marietta Materials pays out 17.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Martin Marietta Materials has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and Martin Marietta Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A Martin Marietta Materials 15.39% 12.31% 5.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and Martin Marietta Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 8 1 3.11 Martin Marietta Materials 0 3 10 0 2.77

Atlas Energy Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $24.44, suggesting a potential upside of 38.26%. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus target price of $412.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.67%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas Energy Solutions is more favorable than Martin Marietta Materials.

Summary

Martin Marietta Materials beats Atlas Energy Solutions on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only. The West Group offers aggregates, as well as cement and downstream products including mixed concrete, asphalt, and paving services. The company was founded in November 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

