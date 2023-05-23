ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Trading 6.4% Higher

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) shares rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 168,297 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 194,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 24.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $432.23 million for the quarter.
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
