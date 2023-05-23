ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Trading 6.4% Higher

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) shares rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 168,297 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 194,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

ATRenew Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 24.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $432.23 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ATRenew in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,824,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of ATRenew by 338.3% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 847,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 654,229 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ATRenew in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in ATRenew by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 539,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 228,511 shares in the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

