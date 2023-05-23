ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) PT Raised to C$71.00 at Scotiabank

ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ATSAF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ATS from C$64.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on ATS from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on ATS from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on ATS to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday.

ATS Stock Performance

ATSAF stock remained flat at $45.15 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810. ATS has a one year low of $25.66 and a one year high of $45.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.87.

About ATS

ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

