AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Trimmed by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 108,534 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.74. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $115.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

