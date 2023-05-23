AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Shares Bought by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,012,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,248 shares during the quarter. AudioCodes accounts for about 3.5% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of AudioCodes worth $35,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AUDC. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AUDC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on AudioCodes from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AudioCodes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price target on AudioCodes from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

AudioCodes Stock Performance

About AudioCodes

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC remained flat at $8.85 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 66,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,601. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average is $15.95.

(Get Rating)

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm is involved in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.