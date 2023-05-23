Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Receives GBX 640.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 640.67 ($7.97).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AUTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Auto Trader Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 550 ($6.84) to GBX 630 ($7.84) in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.02) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 441 ($5.49) to GBX 405 ($5.04) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

AUTO stock opened at GBX 636.60 ($7.92) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 615.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 587.13. The company has a market capitalization of £5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,551.20, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.61. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 479.80 ($5.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 681 ($8.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.61.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

