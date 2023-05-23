AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.20

Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 85741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on AVPT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on AvePoint from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
AvePoint Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVPT. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in AvePoint by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in AvePoint by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AvePoint by 97,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 41.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About AvePoint
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.
