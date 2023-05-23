AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.20

Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 85741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVPT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on AvePoint from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

AvePoint Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AvePoint ( NASDAQ:AVPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $63.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVPT. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in AvePoint by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in AvePoint by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AvePoint by 97,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 41.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

Further Reading

