Aviva PLC Acquires New Stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 75,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,667,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSCO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 1.5 %

VSCO stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,949. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average is $36.78.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 141.99% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.