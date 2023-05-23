Aviva PLC Buys 75,193 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 992,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 75,193 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.11% of Prologis worth $68,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after buying an additional 2,823,799 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,238,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,119 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,430,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,063 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,115,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

NYSE PLD traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.58. 257,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,868,962. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $138.86. The firm has a market cap of $115.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

