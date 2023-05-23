Aviva PLC Increases Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,463 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of CNH Industrial worth $91,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 219,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 27,109 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,851,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,974,000 after purchasing an additional 52,653 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CNHI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

CNH Industrial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CNHI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.96. 634,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,756,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.28. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $17.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.3861 per share. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th.

CNH Industrial Profile

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Read More

