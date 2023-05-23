Aviva PLC Invests $58.89 Million in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,650 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $58,892,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFBC stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $696.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.03. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $77.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFBC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Preferred Bank from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Preferred Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

