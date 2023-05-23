Aviva PLC Sells 113,652 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,652 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $48,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in DISH Network during the 3rd quarter worth $3,901,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in DISH Network by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in DISH Network by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in DISH Network during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Stock Performance

DISH traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $6.81. 693,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,543,743. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.04. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Activity

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $5,440,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 504,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,504.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 4,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,317,000 in the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DISH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on DISH Network from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DISH Network from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on DISH Network from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.86.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

