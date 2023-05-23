Aviva PLC Sells 23,443 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,443 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management comprises approximately 4.2% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $876,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,603,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829,740 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,878,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1,262.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,781,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 5,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $351,387.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,799,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,552,999.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 5,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $351,387.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,799,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,552,999.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,051,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 425,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,805,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,240,982 shares of company stock worth $79,680,152 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.5 %

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

APO stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.68. The company had a trading volume of 134,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,759. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $74.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.27, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

