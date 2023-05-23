Baldwin Investment Management LLC Buys 1,005 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Price Performance

ARCC stock opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.79.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

About Ares Capital

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

