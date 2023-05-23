Baldwin Investment Management LLC Buys 675 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 491.0% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Fortive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 357,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Fortive by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $66.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.17. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $69.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Fortive’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

