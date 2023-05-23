Baldwin Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,300 Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,622,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,942,000 after purchasing an additional 672,683 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,913,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,692,000 after acquiring an additional 410,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 2,598.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 404,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,919,000 after acquiring an additional 389,725 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,129,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,844,000 after acquiring an additional 366,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter worth $11,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $54.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,073,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,212,986.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 13,255 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $598,595.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,372.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,073,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,212,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,805 shares of company stock worth $4,806,675. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.