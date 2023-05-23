Baldwin Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 481,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,538,000 after purchasing an additional 35,077 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $155.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $178.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

