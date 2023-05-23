Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $325,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 312.5% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.17.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $140.68 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $145.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

