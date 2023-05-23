Baldwin Investment Management LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,235,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,181,000 after acquiring an additional 21,579 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Nucor by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after buying an additional 176,738 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Nucor by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,862,000 after buying an additional 154,744 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,033,000 after buying an additional 287,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Nucor by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,716,000 after buying an additional 283,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock opened at $139.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.23 and a 200-day moving average of $150.55.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

