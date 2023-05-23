Baldwin Investment Management LLC Purchases 80 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $282.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $309.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.64.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 41.55%.

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,131 shares of company stock worth $905,751 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.50.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

