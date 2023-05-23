Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 349 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $122.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $135.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

