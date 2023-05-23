Baldwin Investment Management LLC Takes Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $398.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $474.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $406.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.62.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. SpectralCast reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $408.00 to $419.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $445.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total value of $3,290,878.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total value of $3,290,878.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,537 shares of company stock worth $6,404,608. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems



FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

