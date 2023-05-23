Baldwin Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,985,558,000 after purchasing an additional 584,133 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,190,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $915,149,000 after buying an additional 245,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in EOG Resources by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,972,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $779,089,000 after buying an additional 503,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in EOG Resources by 41.2% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,065,758 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $454,267,000 after buying an additional 1,185,883 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG stock opened at $113.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

