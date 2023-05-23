Baldwin Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of RPM International by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 30,407 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of RPM International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 125,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RPM International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $985,402.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,606,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $985,402.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,606,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $534,121.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $79.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $106.50.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RPM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of RPM International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.10.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

