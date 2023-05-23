Baldwin Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after acquiring an additional 34,591 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock opened at $171.23 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $196.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,983,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,983,426.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.58.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Stories

