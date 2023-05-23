Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Shares Down 6.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.2% during trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $18.00. The stock traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.54. 84,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 317,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bally’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

Institutional Trading of Bally’s

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 1,556.8% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,272,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,906,000 after buying an additional 2,135,422 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,265,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,530,000 after buying an additional 66,840 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 379.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Bally’s by 4.7% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Bally’s by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.91.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.64). Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $576.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino, Hard Rock, Biloxi, Tiverton, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras, Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

