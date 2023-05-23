Bank of America Cuts BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $85.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Bank of America from $87.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 31.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BJ. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.94.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ traded down $5.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.55. 7,739,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,297. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.79. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $53.43 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,614,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,297,000 after purchasing an additional 125,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,666,000 after purchasing an additional 139,425 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,184,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,451,000 after purchasing an additional 67,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after acquiring an additional 147,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,174 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

