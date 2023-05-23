Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 1,255 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,636 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 99.2% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,703,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,345,000 after acquiring an additional 848,152 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,578,000 after acquiring an additional 760,934 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Analog Devices by 17.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,015,000 after acquiring an additional 426,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Analog Devices by 531.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 496,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,427,000 after acquiring an additional 417,751 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.8 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.80. The stock had a trading volume of 519,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,016. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.55. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $198.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $96.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.41.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.