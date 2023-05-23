Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 2,582 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.48. 444,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.71. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $114.50. The stock has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.