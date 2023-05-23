Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 32,164 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 185.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,483 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,164 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masco by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in Masco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 22,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Masco by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Masco by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Masco by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Masco Price Performance

NYSE:MAS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,974. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.18. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,157,236.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,157,236.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,626,199. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

