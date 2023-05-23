Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 140.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,171 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 23,155.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,070,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,834 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 48.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,878,000 after buying an additional 666,567 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 69.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,221,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,698,000 after buying an additional 501,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,796,000 after buying an additional 393,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE CMI traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $217.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,829. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.72. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $261.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

