Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 103.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,939,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,275 shares of company stock worth $2,817,646 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.32. 85,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,313. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.92 and its 200 day moving average is $97.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.