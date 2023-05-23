Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 303.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,263 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,239,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,728,011,000 after buying an additional 475,674 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,810,000 after buying an additional 527,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ONEOK by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,462,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,132,000 after buying an additional 48,603 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,941,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,990,000 after buying an additional 204,477 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $58.78. The company had a trading volume of 602,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.31. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

