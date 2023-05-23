Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 244.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 283,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 801,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,143,000 after buying an additional 231,129 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 84,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BKR traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $28.47. The stock had a trading volume of 529,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,673,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.82 and a beta of 1.48. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $38.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.54.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is -690.91%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

