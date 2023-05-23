Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 44,340 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 434.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,340 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 346,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 58,795 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,174,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,093,000 after buying an additional 907,874 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 33,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,038. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.50. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.