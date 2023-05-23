Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 10,481 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,876 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,481 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Comcast by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,959,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $418,215,000 after buying an additional 5,744,943 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Comcast by 2,448.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $178,320,000 after buying an additional 4,900,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,209,913 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $916,561,000 after buying an additional 3,897,893 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,286,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,678,109. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.24.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

