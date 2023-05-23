Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 10,952 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 10,952 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,794 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 50,670 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM
In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
QUALCOMM Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.22. 1,101,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,509,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.86. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $156.66.
QUALCOMM Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.15%.
QUALCOMM Profile
QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
