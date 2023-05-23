Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 86,723 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86,723 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in AT&T by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of T traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.15. 9,826,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,776,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average is $18.74. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

