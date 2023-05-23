Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Tritax EuroBox (LON:BOXE)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Tritax EuroBox (LON:BOXE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Tritax EuroBox stock opened at GBX 0.72 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.55. Tritax EuroBox has a 52 week low of GBX 0.64 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.16 ($0.01). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78.

Tritax EuroBox Company Profile

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

