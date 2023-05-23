Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Tritax EuroBox (LON:BOXE)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Tritax EuroBox (LON:BOXE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Tritax EuroBox Price Performance
Tritax EuroBox stock opened at GBX 0.72 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.55. Tritax EuroBox has a 52 week low of GBX 0.64 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.16 ($0.01). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78.
Tritax EuroBox Company Profile
Read More
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for Tritax EuroBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax EuroBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.