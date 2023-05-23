Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Position Decreased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,619,322,000 after buying an additional 305,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,640,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,816,769,000 after purchasing an additional 109,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $721,851,000 after buying an additional 152,826 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,873,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $730,765,000 after buying an additional 477,261 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,425,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $540,464,000 after buying an additional 21,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

NYSE:BDX traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $247.99. 330,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,044. The company has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.92 and a 200 day moving average of $246.54.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

