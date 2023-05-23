Beldex Price Tops $0.0432 on Top Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 23rd. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0432 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Beldex has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $230.30 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,852.85 or 0.06781604 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00053915 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00038535 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00018616 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000598 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,917,419,841 coins and its circulating supply is 5,327,819,841 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

