Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Makes New $6.56 Million Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 126,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

VXUS opened at $56.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.03. The company has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $57.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

