Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $18.80

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.80, but opened at $18.35. Bilibili shares last traded at $18.27, with a volume of 478,986 shares changing hands.

BILI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.28.

Bilibili Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 34.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.61%. The firm had revenue of $890.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 1,026.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.

